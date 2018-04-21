LATEST NEWS: How many players will Peterborough United try and send packing in the summer

It might prove tricky for Peterborough United to offload many players in the close season.

The Peterborough Telegraph has discovered only three players - Callum Chettle, Leo Da Silva Lopes and Andrew Hughes - are out-of-contract at the end of the current campaign and Posh have options to extend all three deals. Chettle is currently on loan at National League side Fylde.

Callum Chettle is out of contract at Posh in the summer.

It’s understood manager Steve Evans wants to completely re-build a playing squad he inherited from Grant McCann.

There is a chance star Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison might be sold even though their contracts have three and two years to run respectively, but less talented players might remain at the ABAX Stadium to see out their contracts.

Several players have contracts that expire at the end of next season. Posh usually transfer list those players when they enter the last year of their contracts if they are unwanted or if they decline to sign a new deal.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and striker Omar Bogle are on loan at Posh until the end of the season, but are mot expected to return.

The Peterborough Telegraph believes these are the contract expiry dates of the current players.

2018

Callum Chettle

Leo Da Silva Lopes

Andrew Hughes

2019

Jermaine Anderson

Andrea Borg

Gwion Edwards

Chris Forrester

Lewis Freestone

Anthony Grant

Brad Inman

Junior Morias

Conor O’Malley

Liam Shephard

Ryan Tafazolli

Steven Taylor

Josh Tibbetts

2020

Michael Doughty

Idria Kanu

Danny Lloyd

Marcus Maddison

Ricky Miller

Alex Penny

Joe Ward

2021

George Cooper

Jack Marriott