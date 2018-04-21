LATEST NEWS: How many players will Peterborough United try and send packing in the summer

It might prove tricky for Peterborough United to offload many players in the close season.
The Peterborough Telegraph has discovered only three players - Callum Chettle, Leo Da Silva Lopes and Andrew Hughes - are out-of-contract at the end of the current campaign and Posh have options to extend all three deals. Chettle is currently on loan at National League side Fylde.
It’s understood manager Steve Evans wants to completely re-build a playing squad he inherited from Grant McCann.
There is a chance star Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison might be sold even though their contracts have three and two years to run respectively, but less talented players might remain at the ABAX Stadium to see out their contracts.
Several players have contracts that expire at the end of next season. Posh usually transfer list those players when they enter the last year of their contracts if they are unwanted or if they decline to sign a new deal.
Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and striker Omar Bogle are on loan at Posh until the end of the season, but are mot expected to return.
The Peterborough Telegraph believes these are the contract expiry dates of the current players.
2018
Callum Chettle
Leo Da Silva Lopes
Andrew Hughes
2019
Jermaine Anderson
Andrea Borg
Gwion Edwards
Chris Forrester
Lewis Freestone
Anthony Grant
Brad Inman
Junior Morias
Conor O’Malley
Liam Shephard
Ryan Tafazolli
Steven Taylor
Josh Tibbetts
2020
Michael Doughty
Idria Kanu
Danny Lloyd
Marcus Maddison
Ricky Miller
Alex Penny
Joe Ward
2021
George Cooper
Jack Marriott