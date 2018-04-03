LATEST NEWS: Gwion’s green light will be key for Peterborough United in the race for the play-offs

The return to action of Gwion Edwards could be the key to Peterborough United reaching the League One play-offs.

That’s the opinion of Posh boss Steve Evans who unleashed Edwards in Easter Monday’s derby victory over Northampton Town. It was the first sighting of the dashing 25 year-old since he damaged ankle ligaments at Fleetwood on December 17.

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards shoots at the Cobblers' goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Cobblers after rescuing a point with a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser at Rotherham on Good Friday.

Those four points pushed Posh up to fifth ahead of a tough trip to in-form play-off rivals Plymouth on Saturday. Just one point separates Posh from the ninth-placed Pilgrims.

“It’s an exciting race and I’m delighted we’re in the thick of it,” Evans announced.

“And having Gwion back for some big games could be decisive.

“We’ve managed his return closely and the plan was always to get him back to play at Rotherham. He wasn’t quite ready, but it worked out well as he was excellent against Northampton.

“Gwion is a top-end Championship player of the future. He keeps things nice and simple. He’s direct and he’s very quick and he has great quality on the ball.

“He was still running hard when we took him off which was a bonus as he didn’t play in the friendlies we’ve had recently, but he had played in a couple of full-on training games. It’s a massive boost to have him back for the tough games we have coming up.

“Gwion plays without fear so he won’t be fazed by the big games we still have to play.”