LATEST NEWS: Frustrated Fry insists Peterborough United will add to, rather than subtract from, the squad before ‘biggest week of the season’

Director of football Barry Fry insists transfer speculation won’t be allowed to disrupt preparations for Peterborough United’s ‘biggest week of the season’.

Rumours continue to circulate re the future of Posh stars Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison, but, two weeks before the January transfer window closes, Fry insists interest in top players continues to be knocked back. Posh turned down an offer of £4 million for Marriott from an unnamed Championship club last week.

Ricky Miller can speak to Barnet.

Posh host Oldham in a key League One match on Saturday (January 20) before taking on Lincoln City in a Checkatrade Trophy tie at Sincil Bank on Tuesday (January 23) and Leicester City in an FA Cup tie at the ABAX Stadium on January 27.

They hope to add players to the squad before the weekend rather than let anyone go. An attacking midfielder remains a prime target.

“I can’t make the interest in our best players go away, but I can tell everyone that we are committed to adding rather than subtracting from the squad,” Fry said.

“The chairman is turning every bid down and we haven’t had one yet for more than the £4 million we rejected for Jack last week. There’s no way anyone leave ahead of the most important week of the season. We need to keep in touch with the play-off places and then we have two huge cup games.

“The January transfer window is horrible for all sorts of reasons. Clubs panic into making signings and everyone is scrambling to make sure they stay within the financial fairplay rules.

“There is a chance we could have one or two in before the Oldham game, but it’s a frustrating time of year.”

Fry confirmed unwanted striker Ricky Miller has been given permission to talk to League Two’s bottom club Barnet, but that permission was granted before former Posh boss Graham Westley took over as head coach at the Hive yesterday (January 16).

Unwanted midfielder Adil Nabi was watched by a couple of clubs in a reserve team fixture at Southend yesterday, but neither has yet followed up their interest.