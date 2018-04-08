LATEST NEWS: Forest interested in signing Posh star

Marcus Maddison is on his way to Nottingham Forest according to a report in a national Sunday newspaper.

The Sunday People today (April 8) printed a story saying that Forest are keen to sign the Peterborough United midfield ace in the summer transfer window.

The Championship side, who are a disappointing 17th in the table, are preparing for a big summer ahead with plenty of comings and goings expected as Aitor Karanka looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

And Maddison is a reported target. He has two years left on his current deal at London Road and he does, claims the report, have a release clause of £2 million, which Forest are considering matching.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed on social media that there was a release clause.

He said on Twitter: “Correct but the clause is more then quoted. Plus it becomes irrelevant with promotion.”

Maddison, who is 24 years-old, joined Posh in 2014 from non-league side Gateshead and has been a key payer for the League One side ever since and has played over 150 games for them.

He was born in Durham and joined Newcastle United as a youngster. He was loaned out to Blyth Spartans in 2012 to gain some first-team experience but was then released by 2013 and joined Scottish side St Johnstone. He spent six months with the Scotttish Premier League side before he was released again and signed for Gateshead.

.