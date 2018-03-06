LATEST NEWS: First-team places at Peterborough United up for grabs under new manager

New manager Steve Evans insists no Peterborough United players are guaranteed a first-team place under his regime.

Evans is a huge fan of star men Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison and Chris Forrester, but he wants every squad member to think they have a chance of taking part in the club’s League One promotion push.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli (right) is 50-50 to be fit for the big game against Charlton.

Posh will stage an in-house practice match today (March 6) involving the entire squad apart from long-term injury victims Gwion Edwards and Alex Penny. Ryan Tafazolli will also miss out, although Evans reports the centre-back is making ‘rapid progress’ from his hamstring injury and is now a 50-50 chance to play in a huge clash between two play-off contenders against Charlton at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (March 10) - Evans first match in charge.

Defenders Jack Baldwin and Andrew Hughes will take part. They would have been injury doubts if the Posh match at Shrewsbury had not been postponed on Saturday.

“It’s only right that every player starts with a clean slate,” Evans stated. “It’s important they all know that.

“I have inherited a great squad full of ability. You have to look at the likes of Forrester, Maddison and Marriott to see that. They all performed superbly for the previous regime and I need them to do the same for me, otherwise I will have a problem.

“We’re having a game between ourselves today so I can have a closer look, but I’m not ruling anyone in or out of Saturday’s team.

“To be fair the players have all been excellent in our short time together. We’ve made training more intensive and they’ve all responded.

“I can’t wait for Saturday. I will be a very proud man when I step out of the tunnel and I have to thank the Posh fans for making me feel so welcome.

“I was in Tesco’s last night and normally I walk round there with my head down and no-one bothers me. Last night was different with so many people wishing me well.”

Evans has been nominated for the League Two manager-of-the-month award for February for his work at Mansfield Town.