LATEST NEWS: FA Cup tickets to go on sale

Have your say

Tickets for Peterborough United’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City or Fleetwood Town go on sale tomorrow (January 13, 9am).

The 5,000 Posh fans with 30 priority points have the first chance to purchase tickets for a tie that will televised live on BT Sport on Saturday, January 27 (12.30pm kick off). They can buy two each.

The tickets will then go on general sale from Tuesday (January 16, 9am). Two tickets each will also be available.

Prices have been set at: Seating: Adults £25, seniors (60+) £20, under 22s £15, under 18s £10, Under 12s £5.

Terrace: Adults £20, seniors (60+) £15, Under 18s £10, Under 12s £5.

Normal matchday admission at the ABAX Stadium for adult seat tickets purchased in advance is £26. Terrace tickets are £22.

Tickets for the Caroline Hand Executive Suite are available at £35 or £25 with concessions.

Posh will give over the Motorpoint Stand to Leicester fans if the Premier League champions of 2015-16 win the replay.

Leicester fans would be given approximately 4,000 tickets in total. Posh season ticket holders in the Motorpoint Stand will be offered seats elsewhere.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com, or the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 8471934 or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.