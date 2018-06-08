LATEST NEWS: Evans confident of a Peterborough United title tilt if his wish list is granted

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans reckons the 16/1 price on his side winning League One next season will be great value...if he lands the main men on his transfer wish list.

Posh have already made six summer signings - three more than any other League One club - but Evans is hungry for more with a targetman striker at the top of his list.

Conor Grant has moved from Everton to Plymouth.

“If I get the players I want we will certainly be competing strongly at the right end of the table,” Evans said. “And that 16/1 could look a big price.

“I know what it takes to get out of League One and I’m looking forward to helping Posh get back to the Championship.

“The chairman has backed me superbly and Barry Fry (director of football) has done some outstanding work already, but we are not finished yet.

As of 9am today (June 8) Posh had signed twice as many players since the end of last season as any other League One club. Newly-promoted Coventry City and Rochdale have signed three apiece.

Andy Cook has joined Walsall from Tranmere.

Eight clubs hadn’t made a single signing including the first three in betting for the the title, Sunderland, Barnsley and Charlton, although the first two have appointed new managers.

Posh have also shed the most players since the end of last season with four (Michael Doughty, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Alex Penny and Chris Forrester) leaving the ABAX Stadium.

Latest League One title odds with Sky Bet: 3/1 Sunderland, 8/1 Barnsley, 11/1 Charlton, Portsmouth, 12/1 Luton, 14/1 Scunthorpe, 16/1 POSH, 20/1 Coventry, Southend, 25/1 Blackpool, Bradford City, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood, Oxford, Rochdale, 28/1 Plymouth, Shrewsbury, 40/1 AFC Wimbledon, 66/1 Walsall. Wycombe Wanderers, 80/1 Accrington Stanley, Gillingham.

LEAGUE ONE SUMMER SIGNINGS

(from the BBC website as at 9am June 8 ).

Six

POSH: Rhys Bennett (from Mansfield), Aaron Chapman (Accrington), Colin Daniel (Blackpool), Matt Godden (Stevenage), Mark O’Hara (Dundee), Alex Woodyard (Lincoln).

Three

Coventry City: Reise Allasani (Dulwich Hamlet), Junior Brown (Shrewsbury), Zain Westbrooke (Brentford).

Rochdale: Stephen Dooley (Coleraine), James Finnerty (Aston Villa), David Perkins (Wigan)

Two

Blackpool: Michael Nottingham (Salford), Harry Pritchard (Maidenhead).

Bradford City: Joe Riley (Manchester United), Josh Wright (Southend).

Bristol Rovers: Sam Matthews (Bournemouth), Ed Upson (MK Dons),

Doncaster Rovers: Tom Anderson (Burnley), Max Watters (Ashford).

Gillingham: Regan Charles-Cook (Charlton), Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).

Portsmouth: Louis Dennis (Bromley), Craig MacGillivray (Shrewsbury).

Walsall: Andy Cook (Tranmere), Josh Ginelly (Burnley).

One

Fleetwood Town: Eddie Clarke (Tranmere).

Luton Town: Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham).

Oxford United: Cameron Norman (King’s Lynn).

Plymouth Argyle: Conor Grant (Everton).

Scunthorpe: Olufela Olomola (Southampton).

Southend United: Sam Barrett (Maidenhead).

None

Accrington Stanley, AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley, Burton Albion, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury, Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers.