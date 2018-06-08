LATEST NEWS: Championship opposition for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United will host Championship side Bolton Wanderers in a friendly at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, July 28 (3pm).

It’s the first home summer friendly to be announced by Posh who will also play pre-season matches at Stamford (July 4), Bedford Town (July 7), Peterborough Sports (July 10) and St Neots (July 14).

Posh head to Portugal for a week-long training camp on July 15 when they will also play CS Maritimo on July 18.

Posh last played Bolton at the ABAX in November, 2016 when a spectacular Michael Smith goal earned Grant McCann’s side a 1-0 win.