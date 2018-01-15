LATEST NEWS: Bottom club want Miller, League One fixture rerranged, FA Cup tickets update

Unwanted Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller is a transfer target for the bottom club in the Football League.

Barnet, three points adrift at the foot of League Two, are keen on a striker who has quickly fallen out of favour at the ABAX Stadium following his summer move from Dover Athletic.

Danny Lloyd in action for Posh at Wigan.

Three other League Two clubs are keen on Miller who prefers a move to the south. Posh are demanding a fee for Miller.

Posh have turned down bids for improving winger Dannny Lloyd, according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s Twitter feed.

MacAnthony also revealed Posh are in talks with three potential new players. Posh manager Grant McCann hinted after Saturday’s (January 13) creditable draw at League One leaders Wigan that a couple of new players might arrive before this Saturday’s (Janujary 20) home match with Oldham.

Posh have rearranged their League One game at Bury for Tuesday, March 13. The match was scheduled for Saturday, January 27, but Posh are now in FA Cup action that day.

Posh will host Premier League Leicester City or League One rivals Fleetwood Town in a fourth round tie. That third round replay takes place tomorrow (January 16).

Posh have sold in excess of 2,000 ticket for their fourth round tie. They go on general sale at 9am tomorrow. Tickets are available from www.theposhtickets.com, from Ticketmaster on 0844 8471934 or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Prices have been set at: Seating: Adults £25, seniors (60+) £20, under 22s £15, under 18s £10, Under 12s £5.

Terrace: Adults £20, seniors (60+) £15, Under 18s £10, Under 12s £5.

Normal matchday admission at the ABAX Stadium for adult seat tickets purchased in advance is £26. Terrace tickets are £22.

Tickets for the Caroline Hand Executive Suite are available at £35 or £25 with concessions.

Posh will give over the Motorpoint Stand to Leicester fans if the Premier League champions of 2015-16 win the replay. Leicester fans would be given approximately 4,000 tickets in total. Posh season ticket holders in the Motorpoint Stand will be offered seats elsewhere.