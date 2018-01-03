LATEST NEWS: Bond confident of success after extending loan at Peterborough United

Jonathan Bond is determined to experience success with Peterborough United after extending his loan at the ABAX Stadium until the end of the season.

Bond has been in excellent form for most of his time at the club. He’s made 27 appearances in all competitions.

Callum Chettle (right) has joined Fylde from Posh on loan.

His parent club Reading have reserved the right to sell Bond should they receive an acceptable offer during the January transfer window. The 24 year-old is out of contract at Reading at the end of the current season.

“I am happy everything has been sorted out and I can now concentrate on helping this club reach its targets,” Bond told the official Posh website. “I always wanted to stay, I made that clear and I am really pleased that it is done. I have played a lot of games this season and that is always important when you make a loan move.

“We are in a good position in the league, we are doing well in the cup competitions and am really looking forward to the second half of the season. We have a break from the league this weekend and we are looking forward to going to Aston Villa in the cup on Saturday (January 6).”

Posh boss Grant McCann added: “I am really pleased that we have been able to extend the deal until the end of the season. We have good strength in that department and the competition is fierce. Jonathan has made some top saves and very important saves to win us games.”

Meanwhile fellow goalkeeper Josh Tibbetts has extended his loan with non-league Royston Town for another month. The young shot-stopper has excelled during his short stint with the club and is benefitting from regular first team football.

Youngsters Mathew Stevens and Morgan Penfold have extended their loan spells at Kettering and Biggleswade respectively.

Senior midfielder Callm Chettle has joined National League side Fydle on loan until the end of the season.

Chettle, who joined Posh from Nuneaton Town, has found first team opportunities limited during his time at the ABAX Stadium, making 22 appearances since joining the club two years ago without finding the back of the net.