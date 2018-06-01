LATEST NEWS: Big will be beautiful in League One next season

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans believes big will be beautiful in League One next season.

Eyebrows have been raised by some Posh fans because of the sheer size of some of the players already recruited by Evans this summer.

Posh manager Steve Evans.

He’s now signed 6ft 4ins midfielder Mark O’Hara from Dundee to join 6ft 7ins goalkeeper Aaron Chapman (Accrington) and 6ft 3ins centre-back Rhys Bennett (Mansfield)

Blackpool defender Colin Daniel and Lincoln City midfielder Alex Woodyard have also arrived at the ABAX Stadium as Evans tries to build a squad capable of winning promotion from League One.

Evans also expects to announce the signing of a big striker soon, although interest in 6ft 3ins striker Mikeal Madron cooled when personal terms couldn’t be agreed earlier this week.

“Pace, power and size will help get you out of League One,” Evans remarked.

“Look at the best two teams in League One last season, Wigan and Blackburn. They played great football, but they also have some big lads in the squad as did the teams that contested the play-offs.

“I like a good physique. It was obvious when I came here last season that we were short of height. We were too often out-muscled at set pieces at either end of the pitch.

“But I am signing players with great ability as well.

“Posh fans will love Mark O’Hara when they see him charging from box-to-box getting on the end of scoring chances for a start.”