Scottish Premier Division side Dundee have had a bid for Peterborough United defender Jack Baldwin rejected.

Baldwin is on the transfer list and was also of interest to another Scottish side Aberdeen.

Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser (right).

It’s understood Posh want a fee of around £200,000 for the 24 year-old.

He made 116 appearances for Posh after moving from Hartlepool for £500k in January, 2014.

Posh have also been linked with moves for Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser and Ross County right-back Jason Naismith.