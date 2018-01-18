LATEST NEWS: Barry Fry on Cooper, Maddison, Penny, Lee Tomlin and another new signing

Peterborough United’s signing of George Cooper today (January 18) does not mean the sale of star man Marcus Maddison is imminent, according to director of football Barry Fry.

Cooper, who signed a three year-and-a-half year deal after Posh paid an undisclosed, but sizeable, fee to Crewe, likes to play wide on the right, a position normally occupied by Maddison.

New Posh signing George Cooper.

But Fry insists no clubs have yet met the Posh valuation of Maddison. Fry has dismissed rumours circulating in Wales a swap deal involving former Posh player Lee Tomlin was on the cards.

Fry also revealed terms have been agreed with a new right back and that Alex Penny could be sent on loan to Crewe at the end of the month. Posh boss Grant McCann wants to keep Penny for now because of eligibility for Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup ties.

Fry said: “George is not a direct replacement for Marcus. I think the manager wants to play George in a central role anyway.

“It’s taken a year to get this deal over the line. Grant McCann has kept his eye on George for a long time. It’s been a long, and at times difficult, negotiation so we’re delighted to get it over the line.

Lee Tomlin.

“Our aim is to build a side capable of winning promotion and Marcus is vital to that. Obviously if we get a silly offer we would consider it, but don’t for one minute believe we have signed George because we have agreed to sell Marcus.

“I have fielded calls from Wales today as rumours have spread we are going to swap Marcus for Lee Tomlin.

“This won’t be happening unless we get a few million pounds on top!

“We have agreed a deal to sign a right back and Crewe are very interested in Alex Penny, but the manager wants to keep Alex as he is eligible for the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup.”

Cooper is not eligible for the FA Cup or the Checkatrade Trophy having played for Crewe in both competitions.