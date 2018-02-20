LATEST NEWS: 400% increase in Peterborough United season ticket sales

Have your say

Peterborough United sold 148 season tickets on the first day (February 19) of sales for the 2018-19 campaign.

That’s a plus-400% increase on the first day of sales last year when 35 were purchased!

Posh are offering an extra £20 reduction on season tickets purchased before March 4.

There are three discount periods in total covering two paydays until the standard price takes effect from April 1.

Fans who haven’t been a season ticket holder for the last two seasons can buy at the first discounted rate until the end of March.

Prices have otherwise been held at the current season’s rate.

Posh sold around 3,500 season tickets for the current season.

The club have no plans yet to re-introduce the 10-game season ticket.

All season ticket information can be found at www.theposhtickets.com.