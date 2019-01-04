Lafferty lured to Peterborough United by the excitement of a promotion push

The excitement of a League One promotion push was decisive in persuading new signing Dan Lafferty to join Peterborough United.

Left-back Lafferty moved to Posh on loan until the end of the season from Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United yesterday (January 3). Posh also signed centre-back Ben White from Premier League Brighton on a similar deal and there could yet be another arrival before Posh take on Middlesbrough in an FA Cup third round tie tomorrow (January 5). Players have to sign before noon today to be eligible to play tomorrow.

Dan Lafferty playing for Sheffield United against Leicester's Riyad Mahrez.

Lafferty (29), who had a loan spell under Posh boss Steve Evans at Rotherham in 2015, and White are both expected to be involved at the Riverside which is music to the full-back’s ears.

“I’ve kept my eye on League One and it’s great to come to a club that is challenging for promotion,” Lafferty told the Posh media team. “Peterborough tried to sign me in the summer, but at that time I thought I had a chance of playing for Sheffield United.

“It hasn’t worked out that way so the timing is now right. I want to be playing games at my age and my aim is to compete for a place in this team and then do all I can to help them get promotion.

“I’ve played for the manager before so I know what he wants from his players. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m pleased the deal has been done early in January. There are a lot of games this month and it can get quite unsettling hanging around until the end of a transfer window not knowing where you might end up.”

Lafferty has made 52 appearances for the Blades since joining them from Burnley, initially on loan, in August, 2016.

But he has made just one appearance this season, as a second-half substitute in a Championship game against Aston Villa at the start of September. Lafferty, who has won 13 Northern Ireland caps, started his career at Celtic without breaking into the first team. He has also played for Oldham and Rotherham, making 138 appearances in total. Lafferty made his Northern Ireland debut in 2012 and last appeared for his country in 2016.

Evans said: “Daniel has had a magnificent spell at Sheffield United, but because of the form of Enda Stevens he is down the pecking order and knowing the boy as I do, he wants to play football. He was really keen to come and be part of it here. We are looking forward to working with him again.”