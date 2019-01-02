Just a fiver to watch Peterborough United play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Ticket details for Peterborough United’s Checkatrade Trophy third round tie at Chelsea under 21s on Wednesday, January 9 (7pm kick off) have been confirmed.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the lower tier of the Shed End. Tickets are priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for juniors under 20 and senior citizens aged 65 or over. Chelsea have informed Posh that no tickets will be able to be purchased on the night of the game.

Tickets are now on general sale at www.theposhtickets.com, or the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Posh were last at Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup tie in January 2017 which Chelsea won 4-1.