JOE DENT’s top 10 photos from Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United
Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s top 10 images from Peterborough United’s 3-3 draw at Wycombe Wanderers.
There’s a mixture of elation and disappointment on show after a roller-coaster of a game.
1. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019
Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019
Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers scores the late equalising goal from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019
Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019
Christy Pym of Peterborough United shouts in frustration after Wycombe Wanderers score their first goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
View more