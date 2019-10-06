Posh players celebrate Josh Knight's goal at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

JOE DENT’s top 10 photos from Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United

Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s top 10 images from Peterborough United’s 3-3 draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

There’s a mixture of elation and disappointment on show after a roller-coaster of a game.

Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019

Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers scores the late equalising goal from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019

Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers scores the late equalising goal from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Christy Pym of Peterborough United shouts in frustration after Wycombe Wanderers score their first goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. Wycombe Wanderers v Peterborough United 051019

Christy Pym of Peterborough United shouts in frustration after Wycombe Wanderers score their first goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3