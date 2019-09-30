JOE DENT’S top 10 Peterborough United photos from the win over AFC Wimbledon
Peterborough United’s club photographer Joe Dent was in fine form at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (September 28).
Here are a selection of his pictures from a 3-2 win over the Wombles.
1. Penalty shout!
Posh striker Mo Eisa didn't get a penalty following this challenge by Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Striker flattened!
Posh striker Mo Eisa goes down under a heavy challenge from Wimbledon's Ryan Delaney. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Goal hungry!
Mo Eisa celebrates his first goal for Posh against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Corner cleared
Goalmouth action between Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
View more