Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

JOE DENT’S top 10 Peterborough United photos from the win over AFC Wimbledon

Peterborough United’s club photographer Joe Dent was in fine form at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (September 28).

Here are a selection of his pictures from a 3-2 win over the Wombles.

Posh striker Mo Eisa didn't get a penalty following this challenge by Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1. Penalty shout!

Posh striker Mo Eisa goes down under a heavy challenge from Wimbledon's Ryan Delaney. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2. Striker flattened!

Mo Eisa celebrates his first goal for Posh against Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3. Goal hungry!

Goalmouth action between Peterborough United and AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

4. Corner cleared

