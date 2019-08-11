JOE DENT’s pictures from Oxford United v Peterborough United
A gallery of pictures from yesterday’s :eague One match at Oxford from ace Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent.
Not much goalmouth action for Joe to get at, but he still produced a strong set of pictures!
1. Nice to see you again
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson shakes hands with Oxford United manager Karl Robinson before the game .
2. Early blow
Cameron Brannagan (8) of Oxford United opens the scoring in the 11th minute.
3. Joy and despair
Posh players are dejected as Branagan celebrates his goal.
4. Close!
The ball has settled in the side-netting of Oxford's goal to the irritation of Posh striker Ivan Toney.
