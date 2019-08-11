editorial image

JOE DENT’s pictures from Oxford United v Peterborough United

A gallery of pictures from yesterday’s :eague One match at Oxford from ace Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent.

Not much goalmouth action for Joe to get at, but he still produced a strong set of pictures!

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson shakes hands with Oxford United manager Karl Robinson before the game .

1. Nice to see you again

Cameron Brannagan (8) of Oxford United opens the scoring in the 11th minute.

2. Early blow

Posh players are dejected as Branagan celebrates his goal.

3. Joy and despair

The ball has settled in the side-netting of Oxford's goal to the irritation of Posh striker Ivan Toney.

4. Close!

