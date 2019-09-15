Hat-trick hero Ivan Toney with the matchball after the game.

JOE DENT’S photo gallery from Peterborough United 6, Rochdale 0

Peterborough United’s club photographer Joe Dent enjoyed himself during yesterda’s rout of Rochdale (September 14).

Here are a selection of his pictures from the game.

Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United scores his side's second goal of the game.

1. Eisa tonic

Joe Dent/JMP
Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his first goal of the game with team-mate Josh Knight.

2. Celebration time

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United scores with a brilliant lob.

3. Magic Marcus

Josh Knight of Peterborough United is tackled by Aaron Morley of Rochdale.

4. Josh jousts

