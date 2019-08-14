Joe Dent.

JOE DENT’s photo gallery from Oxford United v Peterborough United

The Peterborough United club photographer Joe Dent was in fine form in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Oxford United.

Here are a selection his best shots.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure at full-time.

1. Oxford United v Peterborough United 130819

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure at full-time.
Frankie Kent moves smoothly forward.

Frankie Kent moves smoothly forward.

Frankie Kent moves smoothly forward.
Gifted Posh youngster Harrison Burrows in action.

Gifted Posh youngster Harrison Burrows in action.

Gifted Posh youngster Harrison Burrows in action.
Louis Reed of Peterborough United gets away from Josh Ruffels of Oxford United.

4. Oxford United v Peterborough United 130819

Louis Reed of Peterborough United gets away from Josh Ruffels of Oxford United.
