JOE DENT’s photo gallery from Oxford United v Peterborough United
The Peterborough United club photographer Joe Dent was in fine form in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Oxford United.
Here are a selection his best shots.
1. Oxford United v Peterborough United 130819
Ivan Toney of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure at full-time.
www.jmpuk.com
Joe Dent/JMP
2. Oxford United v Peterborough United 130819
Frankie Kent moves smoothly forward.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
3. Oxford United v Peterborough United 130819
Gifted Posh youngster Harrison Burrows in action.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
4. Oxford United v Peterborough United 130819
Louis Reed of Peterborough United gets away from Josh Ruffels of Oxford United.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
View more