Jason Naismith injury is bad news for the player and for Peterborough United and Hibernian

Peterborough United full-back Jason Naismith, who is on loan at Scottish Premier Division Hibernian, has damaged knee ligaments and will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a blow for the player and for Posh who were confident Hibs would buy Naismith at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was placed on the transfer list by Posh in the summer at the end of his sole season at London Road.

He moved to Hibs on a season-long loan and has played well, but picked up his injury in the weekend Scottish FA Cup tie against Dundee United.

“It’s bad news for Jason as he’d been doing well up there,” Posh director of football Barry Fry said. “He was reunited with a former manager who clearly rates him and there was an expectation they would sign him.

“Our primary concern is Jason’s recovery though. He’s a top man who has never given us a moment’s concern.”

Posh have no bids for any of their players currently on loan, not even midfielder George Cooper who has been earning rave reviews at League Two Plymouth.