It will soon be make your mind up time re the Peterborough United players

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans will meet with chairman Darragh MacAthony next month when possible business in the January transfer window is certain to crop up.

Evans has made 18 signings since the end of last season and that was plenty for MacAnthony who stated in August there would be no new arrivals in January.

Posh skipper Alex Woodyard has led by example this season.

Evans will try and prompt a change of mind.

“The chairman is here in December,” Evans said. “I will discuss potential signings with him. There are one or two who are not contributing much so if they leave we might have the chance to do something.

“I can only make the proposals. It’s up to the chairman to make the decisions. I will respect whatever decision he makes.”

Here are my ratings (out of 10) on the impact made by the new signings.

Summer signing Isaac Buckley-Ricketts has made one Posh start so far this season.

Sebastien Bassong: Only arrived at the end of October and hasn’t managed to break into the side yet. Rating: N/A

Rhys Bennett: Solid, few errors and forged a strong partnership with Ryan Tafazolli at the heart of the Posh defence. Ever-present in League One. Rating: 8

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts: A winger from Man City. His one start in a Checkatrade Trophy match lasted 45 minutes. Rating: 4.

Aaron Chapman: The goalkeeper hasn’t always looked secure and he doesn’t dominate his penalty area like a man his size should. Competent rather than outstanding. Rating: 6.5

Posh midfielder Mark O'Hara started the season in great style.

Callum Cooke: Flashes of promise only. Struggled to break into a midfield which has often lacked fluency. One League One start so far. Rating: 5

Jason Cummings: Made a blistering start to his Posh career with six League One goals in August, but none since a dodgy home video surfaced. Clearly has talent. Rating: 6

Colin Daniel: He’s a reliable lower league left-back. Shown up better defending rather than attacking. Rating: 6

Siriki Dembele: His form has dipped slightly in recent weeks, but he was a breath of fresh air with his direct running, skills and finishing ability when he first arrived. Four goals isn’t bad from the wing. Rating: 7.5

Tyler Denton: Took a while to break into the side, but then delivered an excellent League One debut for the club. There are weaknesses defensively, but he has generally been okay and a suprise to see him left out on Tuesday. Rating: 6

Matt Godden: He’s not as quick and busy as Jack Marriott, but he’s been a decent replacement overall with an impressive 13 goals in all competitions. A good finisher. Rating: 8.5

Darren Lyon: He’s looked okay in his brief appearances, but Posh keep preferring a right winger to play at right-back which is a concern. Rating: 5

Jason Naismith: First-choice right-back who has been solid, but slightly disappointing as Aberdeen and Sunderland were both chasing him in the summer. Rating: 6

Mark O’Hara: Scored three times in his first two outings for the club, but he’s been well off that level in recent weeks. Competitive, but not great in possession. Rating: 6

Louis Reed: The player with the most midfield passing potential, but as yet hasn’t managed to hold his place down. Rating: 6

Ivan Toney: Has a great attitude, but he needs to make better attacking decisions when in possession. A real handful for defenders and he can finish. Good signing. Rating: 7

Jamie Walker: A smooth runner with the ball, but Posh don’t seem to be able to find a position that suits him. A disappointment. Rating: 5

Alex Woodyard: An ever-present in League One and a skipper who leds by example. Combative and reads danger well, but don’t expect much from him going forward. Rating: 7

Josh Yorwerth: Made one highly promising substitute appearance at Gillingham, but has been away from the club for personal reasons ever since. Will be fourth-choice centre-back if he ever returns. Rating: 4

Posh also signed Adam King on loan from Swansea, but he was injured in pre-season and returned to Wales.

Those most in danger of the chop from the Posh squad would appear to be new recruits Buckley-Ricketts, Cooke, Walker and Yorwerth, while George Cooper must also be frustrated/disappointed not to have made more of an impact.

Posh would probably cash in on Marcus Maddison if the opportunity arose, an unlikely scenario on current form.

Evans is most likely be seeking a couple of attacking midfielders and another striker.

Posh have also let 18 players leave since the end of last season.

Of those Jack Baldwin (Sunderland), Michael Doughty (Swindon), Gwion Edwards (Ipswich), Anthony Grant (Shrewsbury), Andrew Hughes (Preston), Jack Marriott (Derby) and Liam Shephard (Forest Green) have done well for their new clubs.