It’s Football League fixtures day!

Have your say

Peterborough United will discover their 2019-20 League One schedule at 9am tomorrow (June 20).

The complete fixture list will be listed here.

The League One season starts on Saturday, August 3 unless a game is brought forward 24 hours for live TV coverage.

The first round draw for the Carabao Cup will take place tomorrow at 7pm.

Posh are ball number 23 in the Southern half of a draw that will be made live on the Carabao Cup facebook page, the EFL Twitter page and online at www.efl.com.

The draw is taking place at a Morrisons supermarket close to Wembley Stadium with John Barnes and Ray Parlour drawing the matches.

Every Championship club apart from Fulham and Cardiff City is in the first round draw.