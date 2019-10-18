It’s 400-up for Fergie as third-placed Peterborough United are still looking upwards ahead of a busy week

Peterborough United are hoping to be in an automatic promotion spot in League One by the end of next week.

There is a full midweek programme in the third tier to follow this weekend’s games. Third-placed Posh follow tomorrow’s (October 19) trip to Gillingham with a home match against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday before Coventry City visit the Weston Homes Stadium on October 26. Posh moved their game with Stanley back a day as their visiors host Ipswich Town in a live League One match on Sunday.

“When you play three games in a week it’s often the case there are a few changes in the table,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson, who will manage the club for the 400th time tomorrow, said. “We must make sure we pick up enough points to at least cement our position.

“We will only do that by improving and our recent away form needs to get better. We are due an away win as we’ve only picked up two points from our last three away matches and we haven’t played to the standard we expect.

“You would think we are well suited to playing on the break away from home, but as a season wears on teams know how other teams are playing and adapt accordingly.

“It’s all about finding consistency now. Ipswich have been better than anyone else in that respect this season which is why are top. There are a lot of teams around our position ready to take advantage if we slip up.

“Gillingham have actually played in several formations this season. They played 4-5-1 and kept a good clean sheet at Portsmouth last weekend, but I don’t expect them to play like that against us.

“However Steve Evans plays it, he will make it hard for us. They are strong, they are energetic and they will be well organised.

“Any time you come away from Gillingham with a win you feel very satisfied. Winning there ticks a lot of boxes for teams who want promotion. It’s a very awkward trip for us.”

Much of the Posh build-up has centred around a replacement for central midfielder Louis Reed as he serves a one-match suspension tomorrow.

If Ferguson retains the midfield diamond, Alex Woodyard, Kyle Barker, Josh Knight and Niall Mason have all been mooted as potential replacements for Reed at the base.

The manager wasn’t giving any clues in his pre-match press conference yesterday (October 17).

“There’s no drama, there’s no need getting overly-concerned about the situation,” Ferguson said. “Injuries and suspensions are part of football and it’s why you have a squad. Louis has been playing very well, but it is just one player. I might not even play a diamond. I cold sit two midfielders in front of the back four.”

Posh have the fourth best home record in League One (13 points from six games) and the fifth-best away record (eight points, six games).