Is signing George Boyd a gamble worth taking by Peterborough United?

“We have a new signing to announce,” Peterborough United press officer Phil Adlam told me on Monday. “You might recognise the name.”

Fair to say I almost jumped out of my chair and started punching the air for the second time in 18 hours.

Actually George Boyd coming back to Posh was more exciting than the Cricket World Cup Final. England were favourites to win that competition all summer. Boyd wasn’t ever expected to return to London Road.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony had batted away all talk of the ‘White Pele’ pulling on a Posh shirt again since his release from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season was confirmed.

And yet here he is. But 24 hours later I started to have negative thoughts.

What if he isn’t as good as before? Will his legacy be tainted?

That second question is rather moot. Boyd would have to sign for Cambridge United, score a hat-trick against Posh and burn the Weston Homes Stadium to the ground to lose his popularity in these parts.

The first question, however, is a concern. Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean both came back as less able and slower versions of their glory days. Last season Lee Tomlin only really performed anywhere near his best in one match at Portsmouth.

It’s a gamble, but Boyd’s arrival seems different. He’s played at a higher level than Posh since he left in 2013, he’s been largely injury free and he was sought after by bigger clubs than Posh this summer.

He’s a gamble worth taking.