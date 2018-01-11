INTERVIEW: Wanted man Jack just wants to score goals for Peterborough United

Top scorer Jack Marriott insists he will ignore all speculation about his future in order to fire the goals to keep Peterborough United in the League One promotion race.

Marriott’s 23-goal haul this season has already attracted speculation during the January transfer window and Posh could easily make a huge profit on a player who cost just £450,000 to sign from Luton Town in the summer.

This week Championship sides Hull City and Leeds United have been linked with the 23 year-old hitman. Sunderland, Aston Villa and Birmingham City have previously been linked with the player.

Premier League clubs have now apparently joined the hunt for the free-scoring forward.

And Posh director of football Barry Fry this morning (January 11) revealed the club had turned down a bid of £4 million for Marriott who scored twice in a terrific 3-1 FA Cup third round win at Villa last weekend (January 6) to further boost his profile.

But Marriott said: “I’m aware of the rumours and the stories. I get messages from my mates all the time, but I do my best to ignore it and just concentrate on my game.

“If I lose focus then the speculation goes away anyway.

“I know Peterborough have a reputation for selling strikers and pushing people higher in the game. If something comes along, I’ll deal with it then, but I just want to score goals and help this club to promotion.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists he is no rush to sell, but he rarely stands in the way of a player’s opportunity to better himself. Reports have suggested he would not open talks unless the fee reaches £5 million.

Posh boss Grant McCann added: “ Jack is way above League One. He could easily play in the Championship and maybe higher.

“He’ll score goals because of his pace and movement. I hope we keep him.

“I don’t think the chairman or director of football Barry Fry are trying to sell him. But in football everyone has got a price.

“Jack, Marcus Maddison and Danny Lloyd are attracting lots of interest. We have to fight tooth and nail to keep them.

“On the other hand I realise we’re Peterborough United not Manchester United so we also have to cut our cloth accordingly.”

Posh made their first signing of the transfer window yesterday (January 10) when taking Woking winger Joe Ward (22) on a three-year contract.