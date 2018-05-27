INTERVIEW: Plenty of improvement left in this Peterborough United 30 year-old

Colin Daniel believes he can still improve at the age of the 30.

The left-back is not your usual Peterborough United signing. He’s only the seventh player over 30 to sign for the club in chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s 11 years at Posh.

But Daniel won’t worry about that. He’s delighted he was on manager Steve Evans’ wanted list. So delighted he agreed to sign just 24 hours after the Posh boss showed an interest.

Daniel, a veteran of over 300 Football League games with Port Vale, Mansfield and Macclesfield as well as Blackpool, had decided to leave Bloomfield Road at the end of last season after running his contract down.

“I had a good couple of seasons at Blackpool,” Daniel said. “We won a promotion and then did okay in League One, but I told my agent I wanted to be challenging for promotion again next season.

“And Peterborough fits that bill. The manager called me one night and I signed the next morning.

Experienced centre-back Chris Westwood (black shirt) was a successful Posh signing.

“This is an ambitious club. Everyone in League One knows that.

“They’ve always been able to beat anyone on their day, but this manager will make them more consistent. We want to start the new season well, but we need to keep it going.

“The manager wants to play me as a left-back, but I’ve played as a left winger and in central midfield as well. I can still improve.

“My first aim is hit the ground running in pre-season training and get into the side.”

Daniel played 44 games for Blackpool last season, scoring three goals.

Other permanent Posh signings over 30 in the MacAnthony era: Steven Taylor (2017), Mark Tyler (2016), David Norris (2015), Grant McCann (2010), Chris Westwood (2007), Micah Hyde (2007).