INTERVIEW: Peterborough United signing Woodyard is a winner

Summer Peterborough United signing Alex Woodyard insists he’s a winner who has joined a club that can match his immediate ambtions.

Woodyard has been a star player during two outstanding seasons for Lincoln City. He helped them to the 2016-17 National League title and also to a Wembley triumph in the Checkatrade Trophy final last season.

But the 25 year-old, who moved to the ABAX Stadium after Posh triggered a release fee believed to be £225,000, is now ready for the next challenge. Posh boss Steve Evans revealed Woodyard was his number one summer transfer target.

“My ambitions match Peterborough’s ambitions,” Woodyard said.

“I’m a winner and I love winning things and from what the manager and Barry Fry have told me, this club is exactly the same. It should be a perfect match.

“It’s great to know the manager rates me so highly and I’m confident I can take the step up in standard in my stride.

“The Championship is the target for all of us.

“I enjoyed two great years at Lincoln. They were great for me but I’m ready to take that next step now.”

Posh beat off opposition from several other League One clubs to sign Woodyard and it’s understood Championship side Ipswich failed in a last-ditch attempt to persuade the player to move to Portman Road.