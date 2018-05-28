INTERVIEW: O’Hara happy to move from Premier League to League One

New Peterborough United signing Mark O’Hara insists moving from the Scottish Premier League to English League One could actually help his international prospects.

O’Hara, a veteran of over 150 Scottish League appearances at the age of 22, transferred from Dundee to Posh on Friday (May 26). He’s the fourth player to move to the ABAX Stadium for nothing since the end of last season.

Manager Steve Evans has also signed goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, centre-back Rhys Bennett and left-back Colin Daniel.

O’Hara has played for Scotland Under 21s, but not for the senior side.

“It’s the right time for a new challenge,” O’Hara, who made his professional debut at the age of 17, said. “And I’ve always fancied playing in England.

“It was an easy decision for me to make after speaking to the manager. I spoke to him a few times and it sounds like we’re in for an exciting season.

“I’m still young, but I’ve had plenty of experience already. This is the right time to make this move and I honestly don’t feel it will harm my international chances.

“Even League One is a high profile league and I look at Charlie Mulgrew who played for Blackburn in this division last season and was still a regular for Scotland.

“But the team will be my priority. If I get some individual recognition on top that’s a bonus.

“I had a great time at Dundee. They are a top club and I hope I can transfer my form to Peterborough.

“I scored a dozen goals over the last couple of seasons and I want a good return here as well. I am confident with the players already at the club they will find me if I make the right runs into the penalty area.

“I know I’m moving into a competitive league, but promotion is the aim and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

O’Hara played for Kilmarnock before Dundee.