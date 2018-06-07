INTERVIEW: New Peterborough United striker wants to follow in Jack Marriott’s footsteps

Striker Matt Godden eventually realised he’d be daft not to join Peterborough United.

A deal for the 26 year-old forward from Stevenage looked dead in the water a couple of weeks ago with Posh claiming personal terms couldn’t be agreed.

Matt Godden scores for Stevenage against Portsmouth.

But the recent Posh record of rapidly developing strikers like Jack Marriott persuaded Godden he had to make the move to the ABAX Stadium.

Godden signed a three-year deal without Posh increasing their financial offer. The fee will remain undisclosed but Sky Sports reckon it was £400,000.

“I didn’t make a decision straight away after talking to Peterborough as there were a lot of things to weigh up,” Godden stated. “But in pure football terms I’d have been daft not to come here.

“I look at what they have done with strikers at this club and it’s pretty special so hopefully I can be the next one to be successful here.

“I used to play with one former Peterborough striker in Aaron Mclean and he played a big part in helping me decide to come here as he didn’t have a bad word to say about the club.

“I was delighted when Steve Evans called me again and I’m delighted that we have got the deal over the line so I can concentrate on helping this club move forwards.

“I’m an ambitious guy. I haven’t come here just to play League One football. I want to fight at the right end of the table and play higher with this club.”

Godden scored 35 goals in 87 appearances for Stevenage after joining them from non-league Ebbsfleet two seasons ago. He started his career at Scunthorpe before dropping into non-league football.

“Throughout my career I have tended to score my goals in batches,” Godden added. “I never worry if I have a dry spell as I’m always confident a goal will be around the corner.”