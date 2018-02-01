INTERVIEW: New Peterborough United man promises pace, strength, hard work and, most importantly, goals

Last-gasp January transfer window signing Omar Bogle wull take some of the goalscoring burden from Jack Marriott.

The 24 year-old arrived at the ABAX Stadium late last night (January 31) on loan from Championship promotion contenders Cardiff City until the end of the season. Bogle only moved to Cardiff from Wigan for £1 million in the summer.

Posh manager Grant McCann also revealed today (February) the club were close to signing a second striker, believed to be Oladapo Afolayan (20) from Solihull Moors, last night, before the player moved to Premier League West Ham.

He’s been largely frozen out in South Wales, but he’s raring to get started and help Posh to promotion from League One,

Bogle will be in the first-team squad for Saturday’s League One game at home to Southend (February 3).

“The transfer happened late and I was just glad to get it over the line,” Bogle said.

“Peterborough have been interested in me for a couple of seasons so it’s good to finally get the chance to play for them.

“There were a few other clubs interested in me, but I didn’t need the chairman or the manager to sell Peterborugh to me. I know a lot about the club and their vision so I was keen to join.

“I like to think I can add to what the boys already have. I have pace, I have strength, I work hard, but most importantly I have goals.

“I only started four games for Cardiff, but scored three times. I scored on my first two starts, but I was sent off in the second game which set me back a bit.

“I have work to do to improve as a player, but playing regularly every week will help that. It’s great to be joining another team towards the top of a league.”

Bogle is a relatively late developer. He moved into the Football League with League Two side Grimsby in 2016 after helping them win promotion from the National League. He was so prolific in front of goal he earnt a move to Wigan for £750,000 in January, 2017, but he struggled to make an impact in a team heading for relegation from the Championship.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “I have watched Omar closely since his time with Grimsby. He scored a lot of goals in League Two and in non-league and got his chance in the Championship.

“It is a great signing for this football club. I am delighted He is coming here to play and help us with our quest to get promoted.

“We tried to get a second striker in last night. He was coming from non-league, but his agent moved the goalposts and he went to West Ham instead.”