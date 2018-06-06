INTERVIEW: New challenge suits former Peterborough United midfielder

Midfielder Chris Forrester hopes a new challenge will help him rediscover his best form.

Forrester completed his move from Posh to Aberdeen yesterday (June 5) for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000.

Chris Forrester playing for Posh against Scunthorpe.

The 25 year-old’s form fell away after an outstanding start to his Posh career following a transfer from the Irish League in August, 2015.

Forrester said: “I needed a fresh start. Things didn’t go well for me last season.

“As soon as my agent told me Aberdeen were interested I fancied it. They get 15,000 for home games and that’s the sort of challenge I want.

“I forgot how to find the goal in the last two seasons. I want to become a goal-scoring midfielder again as opposed to someone who sits in the middle of the pitch passing the ball.

“The manager says he sees me as an important player for the team which is music to my ears. His confidence in me helped make my mind up about coming up here.”

Forrester, who scored six goals in 129 Posh appearances, could experience Europaen football with Aberdeen as they have qualified for the Europa League.