INTERVIEW: King happy to serve under a ‘great gaffer’ at Peterborough United

Adam King has joined Peterborough United to work for a ‘great gaffer’.

The 22 year-old midfielder joined Posh on loan from Championship club Swansea yesterday (July 2) having previously played for Posh boss Steve Evans at Mansfield last season.

Adam King after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

King jumped at the chance to rekindle that relationship. He trained with Posh for a couple of days before his arrival on loan, initially until mid-January, was formally announced.

“I felt Steve and Paul Raynor (Posh coach) got the best out of me last season,” King stated. “So I was delighted when I found out about their interest. I jumped at the chance to work for them again. Steve is a great gaffer.

“It’s important for me to work for a manager who trusts me and Peterborough are a top League One club with a great chance of success so it should be a good move for me,

“I know a few of the lads already and it’s good to get here for the start of pre-season. When things come together it should work really well here.

“Central midfield is my preferred position, but I can play as a right-back.”

King started his professional career at Scottish League club Hearts. He made his first-team debut at the age of 16 before moving down to Swansea. He’s made just one senior appearance for the Swans and also spent time on loan at Crewe and Southend.

“I loved being involved with Hearts first team,” King added. “But moving to Swansea was also an eye-opener. I was training with world class players at a club that preached a passing game that I enjoyed.

“It’s a different level down south no matter what division you are in. I want to test myself against better players. One way to improve is to challenge yourself.”

Including his appearances for Swansea Under 21s King has played 53 senior games in his career so far, scoring four goals.