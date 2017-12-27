INTERVIEW: Impressive form, but still a long way to go for Peterborough United as Villa ticket sales pass 3,500

Experienced Peterborough United defender Steven Taylor insists no-one is gettting carried away despite an impressive surge of form that has propelled them back into the League One play-off places

Posh delivered a huge statement of intent by winning 3- 1 at fellow promotion-chasers Bradford City on Boxing Day.

Steven Taylor loves playing for ambitious manager Grant McCann (above). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s a third League One win in a row for Posh who are now sixth ahead of two games in three days at out-of-form MK Dons (December 30) and at home to Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster (New Year’s Day).

Taylor, an ever-present in League One this season, admitted he was proud of the team’s performance at Bradford, but it will be business as usual at stadium:mk.

“There’s still a long way to go,” Taylor said. “We’re not looking too far into the future.

“It has to be one game at a time so we will be ready to go again at MK Dons on Saturday. Three points from that game is all that’s on our minds.

“I was proud of the whole team at Bradford. It was a proper team performance as we attacked with pace and power and defended superbly when they threw everything at us. We stayed tight as a unit. We left eveything on the pitch, but got the result we deserved.

“I’m loving it at this club. It’s an exciting team to play in and I love the fact the manager has huge ambitions for us.

“We’ve won three games in a row, but we won’t be getting carried away.

“We can’t wait to get stuck into the next game. Every game is different, but hopefully we will play as well as we did at Bradford and pick up the same result.

“The games are coming thick and fast, but we are a fit side so we want to keep playing. The lads are delighted to have given our fans a happy Christmas, but now we want to give them a happy new year as well.”

Posh enjoy a healthy rivalry with MK Dons, but could be playing them at a good time as they haven’t won a League One match for almost two months.

Doncaster are in much better form having won both of their festive games so far. The New Year’s Day game has been designated ‘Free Kicks Day’ to help promote a local charity. The players will wear the ‘Free Kicks Foundation’ logo on their shirts for the day.

Posh boss Grant McCann has challenged his players to stretch their winning streak to five matches before they tackle Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa in a tasty third round FA Cup tie at Villa Park on Saturday, January 6.

Posh fans have been snapping up the heavily discounted tickets for that game. Over 3,500 have been sold. Posh now have a total allocation of 5,500. They are available from the ABAX Stadium Box Office or www.theposhtickets.com.