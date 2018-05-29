INTERNATIONAL NEWS: O’Malley on the bench in Paris

Posh keeper Conor O’Malley was an unused sub for the Republic of Ireland last night (May 28) as they lost 2-0 to World Cup bound France in Paris.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir inside four minutes at the end of the first half, the latter courtesy of a glaring error by keeper Colin Doyle, were scant reward for France’s dominance on a pitch soaked by torrential rain throughout at the Stade de France.

O’Malley (23) will now be hoping to win his first senior international cap in Ireland’s next friendly against the USA at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (June 2).