In-form Peterborough United will only get better helped by a new dynamic duo up front

Striker Jason Cummings insists there is much more to come from the in-form Peterborough United side.

Cummings, who is on loan for the season from Nottingham Forest, grabbed his first goal for the club during a 4-1 League One win at Rochdale yesterday (August 11). A second straight win moved Posh up to joint second with Grant McCann’s Doncaster behind early pacesetters Barnsley.

Matt Godden (centre, white) scores at Rochdale . Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Strike partner Matt Godden also scored with midfielder Mark O’Hara netting twice as Posh fought back from a goal down to win in style.

“I’m delighted to get off the mark,” Cummings announced. “There’s nothing worse for a striker to go a few games without a goal as it starts to play on your mind so to score in my second game is great. I’m buzzing. It was a great cross from Siriki Dembele for my goal and he has been brilliant for us.

“I’m getting on great with Matt Godden. We are playing Fortnite (a shoot’em-up viedo game) every night so I think that’s where our chemistry has come from!

“We will only get better and with Ivan Toney joining we now have someone a bit different to play up front which is good. He has added a physical presence.

A star Posh strike force of Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean celebrate a goal. George Boyd is also on the scene.

“Obviously winning was the most important thing yesterday and we did it in style. I thought Rochdale played really well so it shows how good we were and this team can only improve as we get fitter and we start to gel more.”

Mark Warburton, the man who took Cummings to Forest in a million pound transfer from Hibs, told Posh director of football Barry Fry the striker would score 25 League One goals.

Godden spoke about his partnership with Cummings after the opening day win over Bristol Rovers. He said: “The signs are good as I’m getting on great on and off the pitch with Jason.

“Jason is a great character and I enjoy playing with him. We are on the same page and we will only get better.”

Posh have had some great goal-scoring double acts in their recent history. They tend to be important if promotion is the aim.

Craig Mackail-Smith (23) and Aaron Mclean (18) scored 41 League One goals between them in the promotion season of 2008-09.

Mackail-Smith (27) and George Boyd (15) scored 42 goals between them in the last League One promotion campaign of 2010-11, a season that started co-incidentally with a home win over Bristol Rovers.

Last season really was a one-man show as Jack Marriott’s 27 League One goals dwarfed the next best tallies of eight from Danny Lloyd and Marcus Maddison.