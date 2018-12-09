In-form Ivan insists all Peterborough United forwards will soon be scoring regularly

In-form Ivan Toney believes Peterborough United have the goalpower to sustain a promotion push from League One.

The 22 year-old scored his sixth goal in his last seven outings after a fine assist from strike partner Matt Godden in yesterday’s frustrating 2-2 League One draw with Oxford United at the ABAX Stadium (December 8).

Posh striker Ivan Toney opens the scoring against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Toney has been carrying Posh’s attack in recent weeks. Godden hasn’t scored a League One goal since the 2-0 win at Scunthorpe on October 13, while on-loan forward Jason Cummings hasn’t netted in the League since the 5-1 win at Plymouth on August 25 and missed a great chanbce to shoot Posh 3-1 ahead yesterday.

Toney and Siriki Dembele twice fired Posh in front against lowly Oxford, but the visitors pinched a point from a late penalty. Posh, who are fourth, two points off an automatic promotion place, are now unbeaten in eight competitive matches.

Toney was recruited for £600k from Newcastle United in the summer.

“I had to be patient when I got here because Matty and Jason were flying,” Toney said. “But I was always happy just to be part of such a good squad and I was ready to take my chance when it came.

Matt Godden in action for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“And just lately I’m hitting the target every time I get a chance. It was good to score again yesterday, but it would have been far sweeter if we had won.

“We’ve conceded too many late goals lately, but we are sticking together with the manager and we are confident we will soon be winning again.

“Matt Godden set me up nicely for my goal yesterday. It’s important strikers stay close together and it worked for us. I was happy to set a chance up for Matty straight after the goal, but the keeper made a great save. I know what runs Matty wants to make now. I’m catching him up on goals scored, but he will pull away from me again I’m sure.

“Jason obviously knows he should have scored late on, but he’s a strong lad and he will soon be scoring regularly again. It’s important we keep getting into scoring positions. Strikers will always miss, but the important thing is to keep taking up good positions. We are always judged on the number of goals we score

“We didn’t get the result we wanted yesterday, but we didn’t lose which is a positive. It was a bit like the match at Coventry recently when we did well to take a late lead but couldn’t hold on for the win.”

Posh travel to Bradford City for a second round FA Cup replay on Tuesday (December 11) before returning to League One action at Shrewsbury on Saturday (December 15).