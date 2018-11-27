In-form Ivan given a confidence boost ahead of Wimbledon clash

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans reckons in-form Ivan Toney has the potential to become the best striker in League One.

Toney has scored in his last three Posh appearances against Luton in the Checkatrade Trophy and Bradford City and Coventry in League One.

Assistant manager Paul Raynor (left) has given Posh boss Steve Evans a glowing report on AFC Wimbledon.

The 22 year-old former Northampton and Newcastle forward has started 11 Posh matches and scored six goals since arriving from St James’ Park in a deal reportedly worth £600,000.

“If Ivan plays with the strength and physicality he showed at Coventry last Friday on a regular basis he could become the best frontman in League One,” Evans said.

“Some of the Coventry staff I spoke to reckon he was nigh on impossible to play against. He could have had a hat-trick as he missed two good headed chances before he scored a very good goal, but it was still an impressive performance.”

Toney looks set to start tonight’s League One clash with next-to-bottom AFC Wimbledon at the ABAX Stadium (November 27, 7.45pm). He could be joined up front by Jason Cummings who set his goal up at Coventry with a great piece of skill.

Evans is sleeping on his team selection though. His assistant Paul Raynor watched the Dons beat Southend on Saturday and returned with a glowing report. Wimbledon had lost their previous eight League One matches.

“Wimbledon have a good mix of players,” Evans stated. “They have experienced players who have played at a higher level and younger players from non-league football.

“Paul told me they were very good against Southend and deserved their win. but we came in for training after the Coventry game and we looked bright and bubbly. We didn’t do well in our last home match against Bradford City, but we know what we have to do tonight.

“We are in good spirits. We are in a good place. We are two points from second place and if that’s still the case in the middle of January I will be a very happy and very confident manager as we will be a much better side after Christmas.”

Posh have no injury concerens, but forgotten centre-back Josh Yorwerth remains absent from the club for personal reasons.