In-form Burton Albion are not ideal party guests for Peterborough United

Burton Albion have pledged not to be ideal party guests when they visit Peterborough United on the final day of the League One season tomorrow (May 4, 5.30pm kick-off)>

Burton are finishing the season in fine form and look certain to test a Posh side who have to win to have any chance of finishing in the play-off places.

Posh will take comfort from Burton’s modest away record which includes just one win away to a top half side (Coventry), but the Brewers beat promoted Luton Town at the PIrelli Stadium last week and they hope to have star forward Liam Boyce and experienced defender Jake Buxton back in their squad at the ABAX Stadium.

The Posh result will be academic if Doncaster beat Coventry City at the Keepmoat Stadium.

First-choice goalkeeper Brad Collins, who is on loan from Chelsea, is not expected to play.

“We only delayed Luton’s celebrations for a few days,” Burton boss Nigel Clough told the Derby Telegraph. “And that was great because they deserved to go up.

“Peterborough’s win at Portsmouth helped Luton out and it helped themselves out as well.

“Peterborough now have got a chance of reaching the play-offs as Doncaster have a tough game at home to Coventry.

“Peterborough will think that if they can beat us, they’ve got a fair chance of getting in.

“But we’ll do what we always do. We will try our best and try to finish well for ourselves. Tt’s not about spoiling anybody else’s party. We just want to do our best for ourselves.

“We are finishing the season on a high, and I think we are finishing it with a good degree of optimism in our ranks for next season.”

Posh can’t finish lower than seventh. Burton are currently ninth, but could finish anywhere between eighth and 11th.