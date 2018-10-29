Impressive Peterborough United debut for former Premier League defender

Latest Peterborough United signing Sebastien Bassong made an impressive club debut in a 1-1 reserve team friendly draw with Oxford United at the ABAX Stadium today (October 29).

The 32 year-old was signed as a free agent by Posh last week. The former Newcastle and Spurs defender has been without a club since leaving Norwich last season, but Posh have given him a contract until January.

Jamie Walker in action for Posh reserves against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Sebastien was very good,” Posh boss Steve Evans said. “He was big, strong and powerful, and his use of the ball was excellent.

“I’m sure Sebasstien would have preferred a longer contract, but I thought it best we had a look at each other before committing further.”

Posh have had no defensive cover for centre-backs Rhys Bennett and Ryan Tafazolli for a couple of weeks as Josh Yorwerth has been away because of personal issues.

Right-back Darren Lyon scored the Posh goal early in the second-half after collecting a neat touch from substitute Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and finishing neatly with his left foot,

That was an equaliser after Oxford had opened the scoring against the run of play in the 35th minute.

Marcus Maddison’s quality set-pieces almost created goals for young centre-back Sam Cartwright and midfielder Mark O’Hara, while Cummings was denied twice when clean through by the Oxford ‘keeper.

Posh: O’Malley, Lyon, Bassong, Cartwright, Daniel, O’Hara, Cooke, Maddison (sub Buckley-Ricketts 48min), Cooper, Cummings, Walker (sub Borg 65min)