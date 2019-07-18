Idris seeks inspiration from a former Peterborough United striker

Peterborough United striker Idris Kanu will use Jack Marriott as his inspiration to break into the first team.

The 19-year-old is yet to make an impact at Posh after arriving at the club from non-league Aldrshot Town with a great fanfare conducted by then manager Grant McCann two years ago.

Jack Marriott after scoring for Posh.

Last season he enjoyed loan spells at League Two side Port Vale and National League outfit Boreham Wood, experiences that have toughened him up and made him realise what’s required to make it in the Football League.

“When I first came here I thought I needed to make an immediate impact,” Kanu said. “But I soon realised how tough it was in the Football League so I needed to stay patient.

“I looked at Jack Marriott who had a great season for us when I first arrived, but he was 23 and he’d been on loan at lots of clubs before making his mark.

“That showed me that I needn’t worry about going out on loan. It’s just important to take your chance when it arrives.

“I enjoyed myself at Port Vale even though the football was different to anything I’d ever experienced. I scored my first Football League goal after coming on a substitute which was a real thrill.

“Obviously I want to make it here and it’s great that the manager has been speaking positively about me.

“I can play out wide or down the middle and I don’t mind as long as I get the chance to score goals either by arriving at the far post or by bursting through the middle.

“I’m very fluid.”

Kanu has started three games for Posh, but just one in League One, the final game of the 2017-8 season at Portsmouth.

He started three matches for Vale and 12 for Boreham Wood last season, scoring five goals.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Idris needs coaching, but has the potential to become a good player. He’s looked strong and fit in pre-season.

“He’s quick and dynamic and I’m looking forward to working with him.”