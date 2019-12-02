'I was always going to hit it'... Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney on that stunning FA Cup goal

Ivan Toney has declared his stunning volley in Peterborough United's FA Cup win against Dover Athletic as being 'up there with one of my best'.

There looked to be little on as Christy Pym launched a goal kick down the middle of the pitch in the seventh minute.

But a misjudgment and a poor clearing header from Will De-Havilland set the scene for Toney, who waited for the ball to drop and let fly with a volley from 30 yards that flew over stranded Whites goalkeeper Lee Worgan and into the net.

It was a goal that would have graced any game, anywhere, and the former Newcastle United man admitted he was pretty pleased with it.

"It has to be up there with one of my best," said Toney.

"The ball just dropped perfectly for me, and it was either going over the keeper and into the goal, or it was going into row Z!

Ivan Toney celebrates his goal with Marcus Maddison

"Happily for me it went in the right place."

The 23-year-old has scored more than his fair share of spectacular goals in his career so far, and he admitted that once he saw the ball was up in the air, there was only one thing on his mind.

"I was always going to hit it," declared Toney. "It sat up perfectly and if I didn't shoot then I would have been kicking myself. I think I did the right thing."

The goal was the undoubted highlight of the afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ivan Toney has his eyes on the ball as he prepares to strike it on Sunday

Posh were not at their best and Dover gave them as good as they got for long periods, but in the end late goals from Frankie Kent and Mo Eisa secured the win for the Sky Bet League One high-flyers.

"Obviously we can be better on the ball, and at times we were a bit sloppy all over the park," said Toney, reflecting on a mixed bag of a performance from Posh . "But the main thing was the result, and we got that okay."

Toney returned to the team on Sunday, having missed the previous week's win over Burton Albion through suspension, and he admitted that is not something he wants to go through again.

"Watching last week against Burton it was horrible, because I just wanted to be out there," he said.

"Fair play to the lads, they got the three points, but I am so happy to be back out there now and scoring goals."

Toney was the standout performer for Posh, who were worthy of their win, but they could have made life a lot easier for themselves if they had taken some of the gilt-edged chances they created.

Eisa and Marcus Maddison were guilty of glaring misses in the first half, while in the second further opportunities were squandered to allow Dover to stay in the game, but Toney says that is part and parcel of football.

"It is going to happen in games," said the front man, who has now scored 13 goals this season. "With Mo, he missed a sitter in the first half, but he did well and he just kept going.

"There are certain times when you are a striker that when he you have missed a sitter you try too hard to get that goal.

"There was a chance in the second half where he could have squared it to me and I could have tapped it in, but that miss was playing on his mind, you could tell.

"But fair play to him he got the goal that he needed in the end, and we got the result."

Peterborough now face a Wednesday night home date with Ipswich Town in the first knockout round of the Leasing.com Trophy (ko 7.30pm), before the little matter of a league one trip to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Posh will go into that game sitting third in the table, wit Pompey down in 10th, but only four points below Darren Ferguson's men.

It is a big week of football, and Toney said: "We have to play Ipswich on Wednesday night, and we have to concentrate on that game.

"Then after that, we will turn our attention to Portsmouth and we have got to go there with the right approach, and get the result that we want.

"We are sitting well in the league, and we just have to make sure we keep on doing what we are doing, and get the results to push us to where we want to be."

