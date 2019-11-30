'I don't expect any complacency from my players', says Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says he will be warning his players against any sort of complacency when they square up to non League Dover Athletic in the FA Cup second round at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (ko 2pm).

Posh are strong favourites going into the tie.

They sit third in league one and are the second-highest ranked team in the competition at this stage, while Dover are mid-table in the National League - a whopping 55 places between them in the football pyramid.

If they are at their best then Posh should prevail and book themselves a place in the third round of the competition, and that is what Ferguson will be stressing to his players, even though he is anticipating a tricky test against the Whites.

"It is so important we get the things we want to do right," said the Posh boss.

"We have to approach it like any other game and I don't expect any complacency from my players.

"I will drum that into them that it is important we need to keep this home form going, and really just tell them it's a cup match and we need to go and win it, but it won't be easy.

"We have looked at Dover in detail as we would with any opposition, and they have some real strengths.

"They play a diamond midfield a bit like ourselves and that is something we haven't come up against too much, and there are other different things as well.

"But it is more about how we perform than anything else, we have to make sure we get our job done.

"If we get to the level of performance we can get to then we will obviously give them a difficult game."