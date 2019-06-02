How the big-money Peterborough United signings have fared at London Road

Peterborough United paid a club record fee in the region of £1.3 million for Bristol City striker Mo Eisa yesterday (June 1).

Accoring to Peterborough Telegraph records Posh have now paid £400k or over for 12 players, but some have been more successful than others...

1. Britt Assombalonga �1.25 million from Watford, July 2013. Outstanding striker. 58 appearances, 33 goals. Value for money: 8/10. Midlands Buy a Photo

2. Tyrone Barnett �1.1 million from Crawley, July 2012. MIsfiring, limited striker. 63 appearances, 12 goals. Value for money: 1/10. Midlands Johnston Press Buy a Photo

3. Michael Bostwick �800K from Stevenage, July, 2012. Powerful defender./midfielder. 228 appearances, 23 goals. Value for money: 6/10. Midlands Joe Dent/JMP Buy a Photo

4. Jack Payne �700K, from Gillingham, June, 2013. Neat and tidy midfielder. 104 appearances, 5 goals. Value for money: 4/10. Midlands Joe Dent/JMP Buy a Photo

