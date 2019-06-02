New Posh club record signing Mo Eisa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

How the big-money Peterborough United signings have fared at London Road

Peterborough United paid a club record fee in the region of £1.3 million for Bristol City striker Mo Eisa yesterday (June 1).

Accoring to Peterborough Telegraph records Posh have now paid £400k or over for 12 players, but some have been more successful than others...

1. Britt Assombalonga

2. Tyrone Barnett

3. Michael Bostwick

4. Jack Payne

