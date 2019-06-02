How the big-money Peterborough United signings have fared at London Road
Peterborough United paid a club record fee in the region of £1.3 million for Bristol City striker Mo Eisa yesterday (June 1).
Accoring to Peterborough Telegraph records Posh have now paid £400k or over for 12 players, but some have been more successful than others...
1. Britt Assombalonga
�1.25 million from Watford, July 2013. Outstanding striker. 58 appearances, 33 goals. Value for money: 8/10.
2. Tyrone Barnett
�1.1 million from Crawley, July 2012. MIsfiring, limited striker. 63 appearances, 12 goals. Value for money: 1/10.
3. Michael Bostwick
�800K from Stevenage, July, 2012. Powerful defender./midfielder. 228 appearances, 23 goals. Value for money: 6/10.
4. Jack Payne
�700K, from Gillingham, June, 2013. Neat and tidy midfielder. 104 appearances, 5 goals. Value for money: 4/10.
