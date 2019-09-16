How Peterborough United manager believes Joe Ward could become a top player...

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists Joe Ward will become a great player for the club once he improves his self belief.

Ward stepped into the in-form Posh side for the injured George Boyd on Saturday (September 14) and created the crucial second goal in a 6-0 romp against Rochdale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Mohamed Eisa of Peterborough United heads home Joe Ward's cross against Rochdale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Joe needs to believe in himself more,” Ferguson said after the game. “He is a great lad with loads of ability and he shows his best form when he’s being positive on the ball.

“It was a superb piece of skill to set up the important second goal and that’s what he can do. He needs to play that positively all the time and if he does he could be a great player for us.

“He is still learning the midfield diamond, but there is no reason why he can’t play there successfully.”

Boyd tweaked a hamstring in training last week and is not expected to return for tomorrow’s League One game at lowly Tranmere (September 17).

Ward was just pleased to be back in the starting line-up. He admits to being in awe of some of the talent in the Posh team.

“Some of the stuff I see the likes of Marcus Maddison do is frightening for our standard of football,” Ward said. “I’m just glad he’s on our side. The whole team is performing well though so it was great to get the chance to play again.

“I have had to be patient as we have been defending well as well as scoring lots of goals.

“It was great to be involved in such a top performance. We were very disciplined as well as very creative. I was pleased with my assist. I took the ball round a defender and just hung a cross up hoping someone would get on the end of it and Mo (Eisa) did.

“I’m learning the midfield diamond role in training, We all have to adapt and I will play the role as well as I can.

“It’s all about recovery now and getting ready for a tough game on Tuesday. We want to keep pushing up the table.”

Posh are sixth in League One after four straight wins, 14 goals scored and none conceded.