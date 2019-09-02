How Peterborough United can still sign players after League One transfer deadline

The League One transfer deadline is approaching - however clubs CAN still sign players after the 5pm deadline.

As per EFL rules, Peterborough United can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.

Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline.