How much Peterborough United could earn from the FA Cup and why they might not have to play at all

Have your say

The draw for the first round of the Emirates FA Cup is made this evening with Peterborough United in the hat.

Here is everything you need to know about the First Round draw:

When is the draw?

The draw will commence live on BBC Two from 7:10pm with ties taking place on the weekend of November 9 – Darren Ferguson’s side are ball number 32 in the draw.

How much could Peterborough United earn?

Winning sides in the first round will receive £36,000 though, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.

Second round ties will take place on November 30 with £54,000 paid out to the winners. The coveted third round ties will take place on 4 January with a whopping £135,000 paid out to the winners.

Click HERE for the full breakdown of the FA Cup prize money.

Does the Bury situation make a difference to the draw?

Due to Bury’s expulsion from the EFL, the last team left in the hat will get a bye to the second round. So, in theory, Posh could advance to the second round without kicking a ball.

Which other numbers should I look out for in the draw?

Here are the FA Cup first round ball numbers:

2 AFC WIMBLEDON

3 BLACKPOOL

4 BOLTON WANDERERS

5 BRADFORD CITY

6 BRISTOL ROVERS

7 BURTON ALBION

8 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

9 CARLISLE UNITED

10 CHELTENHAM TOWN

11 COLCHESTER UNITED

12 COVENTRY CITY

13 CRAWLEY TOWN

14 CREWE ALEXANDRA

15 DONCASTER ROVERS

16 EXETER CITY

17 FLEETWOOD TOWN

18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

19 GILLINGHAM

20 GRIMSBY TOWN

21 IPSWICH TOWN

22 LEYTON ORIENT

23 LINCOLN CITY

24 MACCLESFIELD TOWN

25 MANSFIELD TOWN

26 MILTON KEYNES DONS

27 MORECAMBE

28 NEWPORT COUNTY

29 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

30 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

31 OXFORD UNITED

32 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

33 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

34 PORT VALE

35 PORTSMOUTH

36 ROCHDALE

37 ROTHERHAM UNITED

38 SALFORD CITY

39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

40 SHREWSBURY TOWN

41 SOUTHEND UNITED

42 STEVENAGE

43 SUNDERLAND

44 SWINDON TOWN

45 TRANMERE ROVERS

46 WALSALL

47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

48 BOSTON UNITED

49 GATESHEAD

50 SOLIHULL MOORS

51 WHITBY TOWN OR STOURBRIDGE

52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED

53 NANTWICH TOWN

54 CHORLEY

55 ALTRINCHAM

56 DARLINGTON

57 YORK CITY

58 NOTTS COUNTY

59 CHESTERFIELD OR WREXHAM

60 HARROGATE TOWN

61 AFC FYLDE

62 CHIPPENHAM TOWN

63 YEOVIL TOWN

64 DULWICH HAMLET

65 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WOKING

66 WELLING UNITED OR EASTLEIGH

67 BROMLEY

68 MAIDSTONE UNITED

69 MAIDENHEAD UNITED OR WEALDSTONE

70 OXFORD CITY

71 CHICHESTER CITY

72 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR POOLE TOWN

73 MALDON & TIPTREE

74 POTTERS BAR TOWN OR BARNET

75 TORQUAY UNITED

76 SUTTON UNITED OR BILLERICAY TOWN

77 DOVER ATHLETIC

78 KINGSTONIAN

79 CARSHALTON ATHLETIC