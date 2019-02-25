Hotshot Peterborough United striker scores again

The Peterborough United striker some fans see as a potential saviour this season struck again for the club’s Under 23 Premier League Cup side today (February 25).

Matty Stevens headed home the fourth goal in a 4-1 win at Charlton Athletic. Young forward Morgan Penfold (2) and midfielder Louis Reed were also on target.

Morgan Penfold (right) scored twice for Posh Under 23s at Charlton.

Fans sang substitute Stevens’ name as Posh slipped to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Shrewsbury on Saturday. He came on for the final 10 minutes, but failed to make an impact.

Stevens has scopred regularly for the Posh reserve team this season, but has yet to start a first-team match since joining the club from Barnet in July, 2016.

Posh: Chapman, Douglas, Garner, Fosu, Reed, Lyon, Barker, Penfold, Buckley-Ricketts, Shackleton, Stevens.