Hot shot striker Toney can't wait to get back into the action for Peterborough United

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney can’t wait to get back into the action in Sunday’s FA Cup second round clash against non-League Dover Athletic on Sunday (ko 2pm).

The front man admits he was a frustrated onlooker last weekend, as his one-match ban meant he had to sit in the stands as his team-mates toiled to see off Burton Albion 1-0 at the The Weston Homes Stadium.

The win, secured thanks to Joe Ward’s stunning late strike, lifted Posh up to third in the Sky Bet League, with Rotherham United missing the chance to leapfrog them on Tuesday night as they lost 3-2 at Portsmouth.

But Darren Ferguson’s men now turn their attention to the FA Cup and the chance of reaching the third round and a potential clash against one of English football’s big boys.

That is Toney’s target as well, but he is just desperate to get his boots on and set about adding to his 12-goal tally for the season.

“I hate watching games so it was frustrating for me to miss the game against Burton,” said the former Newcastle United front man. “I just wanted to be out there scoring goals, so I am looking forward to getting back out there and helping my team-mates this weekend.”

Posh will take on a Dover side that saw off league one rivals Southend United in the first round, and Toney knows there is no room for any sort of complacency.

The south coast side have an experienced manager in Andy Hessenthaler, and they will fancy their chances of creating a big upset at London Road.

Toney knows he and his team-mates can’t allow that to happen.

“When you play a side from outside of the EFL, you have to get the mindset right,” said Toney, who as a 16-year-old made his senior debut for Northampton Town in an FA Cup first round match at Bradford City in 2012.

“You don’t look at Dover as a non League side, you have to treat them right.

“It comes down to who wants to win the game more, it is not about ability, it is about the mentality.

“We have to take every game professionally, the manager will make sure of that."